Cadian Capital Management LP Sells 375,335 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cadian Capital Management LP lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 375,335 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 3.6% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $81,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $124.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.33 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

