Cadian Capital Management LP Sells 18,870 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Cadian Capital Management LP lessened its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,870 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for 1.0% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $22,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $153.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.30.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.77.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

