C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 9,285 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,138,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $160.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

