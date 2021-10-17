C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $610.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.52. The firm has a market cap of $290.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

