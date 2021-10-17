C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 755 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $194.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $141.33 and a 52-week high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

