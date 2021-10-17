Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Butterfly Network’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Butterfly Network will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Butterfly Network.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

NYSE:BFLY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,113. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

