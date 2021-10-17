BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Holdings Trimmed by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP trimmed its position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in BTRS were worth $28,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get BTRS alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BTRS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

In related news, insider Joe Eng acquired 47,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,393.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.31. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.