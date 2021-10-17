BSCView Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, BSCView has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. BSCView has a market capitalization of $254,954.39 and approximately $15,860.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00068062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00071887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00104789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,823.91 or 1.00006560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.20 or 0.06177192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025796 BTC.

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

