Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Short Interest Down 36.5% in September

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $351,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 227.6% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 92,412 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $455,000.

BCAC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 5,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,430. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $11.07.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

