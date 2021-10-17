Brokers Offer Predictions for Privia Health Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $23.51 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

