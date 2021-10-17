Brokerages Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target at $138.00

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 88.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,178 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.