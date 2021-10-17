Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Target Price at $100.50

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 66,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.