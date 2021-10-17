Brokerages Set Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Price Target at $52.46

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

DRE traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,166. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

