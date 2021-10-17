Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Target Price at $90.57

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.41. 511,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

