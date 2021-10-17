Brokerages Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to Post $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.86. IHS Markit posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IHS Markit by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in IHS Markit by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in IHS Markit by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in IHS Markit by 2,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in IHS Markit by 630.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,617 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $125.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

