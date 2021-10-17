Brokerages Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Post $1.78 EPS

Analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Camping World reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.00. 1,848,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. Camping World has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 62.70%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,749,000 after acquiring an additional 168,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Camping World by 31.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Camping World by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 116,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Camping World by 24.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 709,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after acquiring an additional 139,655 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

