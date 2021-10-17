Brokerages Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Announce $4.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce earnings per share of $4.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55. CACI International posted earnings per share of $3.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $18.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.29 to $18.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $19.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.04 to $20.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.29.

CACI International stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.90. The stock had a trading volume of 128,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,651. CACI International has a 12 month low of $198.46 and a 12 month high of $285.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 24,632.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,508,000 after buying an additional 415,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 378,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

