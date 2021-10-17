Brokerages Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.57 Million

Brokerages expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to post sales of $321.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $328.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.10 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $304.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.82. The company had a trading volume of 306,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average is $93.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

