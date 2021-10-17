Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the September 15th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Braskem stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 129,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Braskem has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Braskem will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

