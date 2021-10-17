Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.96. 624,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,022. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

