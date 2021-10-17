Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$1.60 by Analysts at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.37. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.81. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$2.28.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

