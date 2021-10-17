BOLT (BOLT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.11 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $7.11 million and $172,290.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00043459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00207120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00092134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

