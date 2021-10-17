Bluzelle Reaches Market Cap of $79.94 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Bluzelle has a market cap of $79.94 million and $10.78 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00206016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00092690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,774,563 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.