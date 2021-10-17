BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 57,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,030. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 32,194 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

