BitcoinHD (BHD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.55 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and $2.42 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00075431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00109318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,107.16 or 1.00119812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.32 or 0.06315028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00025459 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

