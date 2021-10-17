Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$9.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Birchcliff Energy traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 44636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0159 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.