Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 44,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0159 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

