Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Issues Earnings Results

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 89.83%.

NASDAQ BMRA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 878,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,027. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -0.68. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

