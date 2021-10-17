BinaryX Market Cap Hits $124.26 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $67.38 or 0.00111256 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $124.26 million and $15.38 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001218 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.59 or 0.00649841 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,411,721 coins and its circulating supply is 1,844,007 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

