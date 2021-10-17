Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BILI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.99. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 1.29. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

