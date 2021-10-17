Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

BCYC traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 408,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of -0.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $172,247.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $279,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,865 shares of company stock worth $1,839,144. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

