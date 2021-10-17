Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€7.60” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.27 ($8.55).

Shares of AT1 opened at €6.04 ($7.10) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.33 and a 200 day moving average of €6.52. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

