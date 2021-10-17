Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
LON KOS opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.50 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 183.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 202.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.28.
About Kosmos Energy
Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.