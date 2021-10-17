Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

LON KOS opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.50 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 183.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 202.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.28.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

