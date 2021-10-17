Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,300 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the September 15th total of 248,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

Shares of BBDC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 105,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,497. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $532.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.25%.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 50.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

