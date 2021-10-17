Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,690,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of Bank of America worth $317,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Bank of America by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 15.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.37. 64,246,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,614,102. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.90. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $390.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.