Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Down 36.3% in September

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 424,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

BBAR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. 405,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $790.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

