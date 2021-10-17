Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Down 38.8% in September

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the September 15th total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,167. The company has a market cap of $61.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 56.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 19.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,447 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 162,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 122,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 62,745 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

