BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock.

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 599.40 ($7.83) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 568.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 541.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

