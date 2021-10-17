Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €56.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €56.00 ($65.88) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €51.65 ($60.77).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €53.20 ($62.59) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1,400.00. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €53.84 ($63.34).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

