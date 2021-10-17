Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €56.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €56.00 ($65.88) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €51.65 ($60.77).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €53.20 ($62.59) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1,400.00. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €53.84 ($63.34).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

