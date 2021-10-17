Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.27.

NYSE AXTA opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 130.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $548,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

