Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $150.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $154.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,823 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after acquiring an additional 646,253 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

