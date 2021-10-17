Automata Network Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $193.22 million and approximately $83.61 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00068969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00107215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,842.42 or 1.00000126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.45 or 0.06287480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025296 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

