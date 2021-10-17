Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Market Cap Reaches $15.05 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $15.05 million and $34,834.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00069705 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00044777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

