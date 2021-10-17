Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Down 45.5% in September

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the September 15th total of 280,800 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAME. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 132.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic American in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic American by 59.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic American by 37.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic American in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

NASDAQ AAME opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.20. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.46 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 7.86%.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.