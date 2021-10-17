Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspira Women’s Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $351.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.06. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,101 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 188,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

