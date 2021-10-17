Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.27 ($8.55).

Several equities research analysts have commented on AT1 shares. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

ETR AT1 traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €6.04 ($7.10). 1,914,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of €6.33 and a 200-day moving average of €6.52.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

