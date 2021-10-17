Anson Funds Management LP Makes New Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 633,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,820,000. Tempur Sealy International makes up approximately 2.4% of Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.