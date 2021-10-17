Anson Funds Management LP Cuts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Anson Funds Management LP reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist increased their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $942.00 to $731.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.47.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $781.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $821.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $784.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

