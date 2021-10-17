Anson Funds Management LP Buys New Shares in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.07% of Pershing Square Tontine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 694,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 385,833 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,450,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 153,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTH stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

