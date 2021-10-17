Analysts Set Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) PT at €17.94

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.94 ($21.10).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Vivendi alerts:

VIV traded up €0.14 ($0.16) on Thursday, reaching €11.14 ($13.11). 7,307,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.17.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.